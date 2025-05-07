Disney Revenue Beats Estimates

The Walt Disney Company held its second quarter earnings presentation today, with CEO Bob Iger speaking from Abu Dhabi — the future location of the seventh Disney theme park resort.

The company reported US$23.62 billion in revenue and US$3.28 billion in profit, a surge from the US$20 million loss of a year ago.

Iger said that the company is excited about its upcoming theatrical slate for the remainder of the year, and mentioned that Disney is “quite pleased with the performance of our general entertainment and news programming.”

As for streaming, Iger said it remains “a key priority and a core growth platform for Disney, and as we move forward, our improvements in the product will continue to enhance the user experience.”

Disney streaming services Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ added 2.5 million net subscribers over the prior quarter, after a drop in users due to price increases in Q1. The company’s streaming unit posted a profit of $336 million.