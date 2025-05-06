TVCO to Rep Minerva’s Catalog

Italy-based Minerva Pictures and TVCO have recently entered an international distribution agreement. Rome-based TVCO now oversees television sales for Minerva’s catalog to free TV, pay-TV and streaming platforms worldwide.

The agreement will also see the companies acquiring new content and evaluating TV series to expand and diversify the catalog developed for international sales. TVCO will be representing the Minerva line-up of over 2,000 titles at major international TV markets, including the upcoming NATPE Budapest.

Founded 72 years ago, Minerva Pictures operates across production and now theatrical and full rights sales, focusing mainly on commercial features.

Since its inception in 2006, TVCO has long specialized in the international sales of arthouse films.

Minerva’s sales arm is headed by Monica Ciarli, while TVCO is run by Vincenzo Mosca, both pictured above.