U.S. Tariffs on Movies

No surprise here. The industry was expecting it anytime. And it came in a post on Truth Social: “The movie industry in America is dying a very fast death,” President Donald Trump wrote. He then continued: “Other Countries are offering all sorts of incentives to draw our filmmakers and studios away from the United States. Hollywood, and many other areas within the U.S.A., are being devastated. [It is] a concerted effort by other nations and, therefore, a national security threat.”

Trump has authorized the Commerce Department and the U.S. Trade Office to start the process of instituting a 100 percent tariff on movies made outside the U.S.

It is unclear how value would be calculated for movies since they are not physical goods that transit through ports, and what the threshold would be to classify them as imports. Plus, unknown are the consequences to American movies screened outside the U.S.

On March 11, the Motion Picture Association (MPA) — formerly known as the Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA) — filed an 86-page document with the U.S. Trade Representative outlining the trading barriers faced by its members, including studios and streamers in 30 countries.