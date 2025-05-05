South Africa at The Cannes Film Festival

Essence Afrique will be showcasing South African Experience Beyond the Palais at the upcoming Cannes Film Festival.

An El Exousia Reign Group project, Essence Afrique is supported by Masibhunkule Community Development Projects and Jerry Deeuw Media, presenting a collaboration designed to amplify South African excellence beyond the traditional spaces of the Palais des Festivals.

South African Experience Beyond the Palais’ program of activities includes: Red carpet walks with South African creatives and entrepreneurs; a showcase to celebrate South African music, film, fashion, art, and culinary excellence; networking and investment forums; The Princess Magogo Women Empowerment Dialogue; film screenings and cultural exhibitions; and the presence of South African VIPs and celebrities at all scheduled events.

Essence Afrique founder and creative lead, Andy Khumalo, said: “Essence Afrique is a movement that transcends borders, a proud proclamation of South Africa’s voice, vision, and value to the world. Beyond the Palais, we create spaces where our creativity meets opportunity, where heritage fuels innovation, and where dreams walk boldly onto the global stage.”