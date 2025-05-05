Just For Laughs Reaches 100 Billion Global Views

Just For Laughs digital content surpassed 100 billion views, including their popular Just For Laughs Stand-up, Just For Laughs Gags and LOL Just For Laughs programming on online platforms and OTT (Source: YouTube/Meta and WURL Analytics).

Canada’s Just For Entertainment acquired the Just For Laughs Group brand last year and built a community of 80 million subscribers across platforms. Just For Laughs content is currently earning 500 million views per month, pulling 1 billion views per year on YouTube alone.

Just For Laughs Gags features a Quebec-based troupe using the city as its stage and its inhabitants as characters; LOL Just For Laughs is a comedy series of non-verbal sketches; and Just For Laughs Gala Stand-Up Comedy Specials features the best stand-up routines of the Just for Laughs Festival in Quebec.

Alex Avon, chief marketing officer, said: “Just For Laughs crossed a monumental threshold! 100 billion views of our Just For Laughs digital content including Stand-Up Comedy Specials, Just For Laughs Gags and LOL Just For Laughs. This is more than a number; it’s a testament to the global power of comedy and the incredible reach of our content and our 80 million subscribers across platforms. We continue our expansion.”