KDI Sends “Sweet Revenge” and “Love of My Life” to Croatia

Kanal D International has licensed Turkish drama series Sweet Revenge (Tatlı İntikam) and Love of My Life (Hayatımın Aşkı) to Croatia.

Sweet Revenge — a story of love and redemption — follows Pelin, who, after being abandoned by her fiancee on her wedding day, reconnects with Tankut, a former classmate and successful chef. But, Tankut has his own plans for revenge.

Starring Hande Doğandemir, Serkan Çayoğlu, and Berk Hakman, Love of My Life tells the story of Gökçe, a successful young woman determined to win the heart of her longtime crush and boss, Demir.