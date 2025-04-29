EFP Selects Producers for Cannes Program

European Film Promotion (EFP) in collaboration with its member organizations has selected 20 promising European producers for the 26th edition of ‘Producers on the Move’ during the Cannes Film Festival (May 13 – 24, 2025).

The following producers are taking part in the special EFP networking program at this year’s festival: Blerina Hankollari (Albania), Andi G Hess (Austria), Géraldine Sprimont (Belgium), Magdelena Ilieva (Bulgaria), Tamara Babun Zovko (Croatia), Daniel Mühlendorph (Denmark), Lionel Massol (France), Fred Burle (Germany), Claudia Sümeghy (Hungary), Deirdre Levins (Ireland), Francesca Andreoli (Italy), Kristele Pudane (Latvia), Klementina Remeikaitė (Lithuania), Vincent Quénault (Luxembourg), Bojana Radulović (Montenegro), Janne Hjeltnes (Norway), Agnieszka Wasiak (Poland), Carla Fotea (Romania), Eliza Jones (Sweden) and Thomas Reichlin (Switzerland).

The producers will participate in tailor-made sessions to foster international co-productions, intensify the exchange of experiences and help create new professional networks. Pre-festival online gatherings, which started yesterday and are going to run until tomorrow, offer one-on-one speed meetings, roundtables and pitching sessions. All participants will then meet in person during the festival in Cannes and take part in a five-day on-site program, incorporating case studies, social events and an extensive promotional campaign.