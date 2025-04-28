VICE Media Acquires Cuba Pictures

VICE Media has acquired U.K.-based prodco Cuba Pictures from talent company Curtis Brown Group.

Cuba Pictures will become a label within VICE Studios — the company behind franchise Gangs of London, TV series Atomic, and film Bad Apples.

Cuba’s TV credits include Channel 4 film Coalition; BBC One’s Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell; and BBC Two and RTÉ’s thriller Paula. The company recently announced production of a brand-new drama, The Walsh Sisters, an adaptation of Marian Keyes’ novels, set to air on the BBC and RTE.

Cuba Pictures will continue to be led by Dixie Linder with founder Nick Marston remaining active within the company. Linder will report to VICE Studios Co-president Jamie Hall.

VICE Media is owned by Fortress Investment Group, Soros Capital Management, and Monroe Capital.