Berlinale Sets 2026 Dates

The Berlin International Film Festival has unveiled next year’s dates — the 76th edition of the fest will take place from February 12 to 22, 2026.

As to the festival’s professional and industry activities, the European Film Market will be held February 11-18, the Berlinale Co-Production Market on February 14-17, Berlinale Talents on February 13-18, and the World Cinema Fund Day on February 17, once again under the banner of Berlinale Pro.

“After the great success of this year’s anniversary edition, we are now starting to plan for 2026. We look forward to once again celebrating cinema with the film industry and audiences and to being a platform for the global film industry,” said Berlinale director Tricia Tuttle.

Picture © Daniel Seiffert / Berlinale 2025