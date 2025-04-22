Vanity Fair’s Hollywood Connection

In Hollywood, the Vanity Fair‘s after Oscar parties are well known and the 300 or so invitations for the monthly publication’s events at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills are very coveted.

Now, Condé Nast, publisher of the New York City’s publication, is searching for a “Global Editorial Director,” who will also oversee the title’s four international editions.

Anna Wintour, the chief content officer of Condé Nast and Vogue editor-in-chief, said that the candidates need to have “a certain fearlessness… with Hollywood, the doing of reality stars or the billionaire class.”

The Hollywood connection is now fueling speculation that the publication should be relocated to Los Angeles, but the main question among analysts is if legacy media is still viable, and apparently the answer is that Vanity Fair offers plenty of promises.