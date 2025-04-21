Writing Box Lab to Be Held in Arezzo, Italy

Adler Entertainment and 39Films, in association with Nostos Screenwriting Lab, is organizing the first Writing Box Lab in Arezzo, Tuscany from April 22 to April 27. The lab will be led by Meg LeFauve (Oscar nominee for Inside Out) and Joe Forte (creator and screenwriter of Firewall).

Writing Box is a content factory of audiovisual products created by Alfredo Federico (producer of Elite Squad and The Burning Plain) and Simona Banchi (producer of Fascisti su Marte and Viva Zapatero!) together with Marco Colombo and Mattia della Puppa of Adler Entertainment. Writing Box aims to position itself as an IP incubator that develops Italian films, documentaries and TV series for the international market.

The screenwriters participating in the first Writing Box residence are: Laura Paolucci, Francesco Trento, Agustina Macri, Davide Lo schiavo, Adele Augruso, Giulia Pagnacco, Giaime Maccioni and Marco Cipriani.

Four projects will be developed in Arezzo, three films and one TV series. The film line-up includes Azzardo, based on a book by Alessandra Mureddu with a screenplay by Laura Paolucci and Agustina Macri; Neppure un capello with a screenplay by Francesco Trento in collaboration with Giaime Maccioni and Marco Cipriani; Lella (story by Lella Lombardi) with a screenplay by Francesco Trento, Adele Augruso and Agustina Macri; and TV series The Prince by Giulia Pagnacco and Davide Lo Schiavo.