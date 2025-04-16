MIA Launches Italian-French Series Incubator

To foster the growth of Italian-French co-productions, the Institut français Italia and Cinecittà, in partnership with MIA Mercato Internazionale Audiovisivo and Villa Medici, have announced the second edition of the Scenari Transalpini initiative.

This workshop — supported by DGCA-MiC, CNC, and the Institut français — is dedicated to the development of screenplays for Franco-Italian long-feature films and serialized scripted projects, spanning across cinema, TV, and digital platforms.

For the 2025 edition, the program is open to scripted series screenplays, presented by producers and creators. The final selection will showcase six projects, three from Italian initiatives and three from French initiatives.

The 6 selected projects, represented by their authors or creative producers, will benefit from online preliminary meetings at the beginning of June, followed by a 3-day training at Villa Medici in Rome, under the guidance of experts, both Italian and French, in co-production, distribution, and international sales. This session will take place from June 23 to 25, 2025.

The selected projects will participate in a public pitching session at the 11th edition of the MIA market, which will be held in Rome, October 6-10, 2025.