Mélanie Laurent to Star in ‘Fauda’ S5

French actor Mélanie Laurent will take a lead role in the fifth season of yes TV’s Fauda when it begins production later this month.

Laurent came to international prominence in 2009 working in Inglorious Basterds, and for key roles in Now You See Me and Operation Finale. In Fauda, she will star alongside Lior Raz, with whom she previously worked on the Netflix title 6 Underground.

Based on the real-life experiences of its creators, Fauda follows a team of elite Israeli undercover agents as it works to apprehend terrorists. Created by Lior Raz and Avi Issacharoff, the new season is being helmed by season 4 director Omri Givon and written by Omri Shenhar. Fauda is produced by yes TV and L. Benasuly Productions for yes TV.

Fauda season 5 is expected to premiere on yes TV in Israel in early 2026, followed by a worldwide launch on Netflix, the global home to its first four seasons. yes Studios handles international distribution.