EIF Commits €25 Mil to Support EU Productions

The European Investment Fund (EIF) is investing €25 million in Together, a French fund managed by Axio Capital that will support SMEs and Small Mid-Caps active in content production, distribution and broadcasting across the EU-27 and EFTA countries.

With an initial capitalization of €58 million, TGT is designed to provide essential financial support to European producers. The fund is backed by MediaInvest, part of InvestEU and managed by the EIF, and brings together private and public investors.

The fund — with a dedicated team led by Alexandra Lebret and Antoine Bodet —will focus primarily on scripted content. A distinguishing feature of TGT is its role as a minority shareholder, recognizing the importance of allowing producers to retain control over their businesses.

The commitment by the EIF, which is part of the European Investment Bank (EIB) Group, is designed to help TGT attract other financial backers and reach its target size of €100 million.

“By supporting TGT, we are enabling European producers to keep offering high-quality content to a global audience, thereby strengthening Europe’s cultural and creative industries”, said EIB Group vice-president Ambroise Fayolle.

The transaction comes under the European Commission´s initiative known as the InvestEU MediaInvest equity investment instrument. It aims to mobilize private investors and support total investments in Europe’s audiovisual sector of €400 million over the period 2022-2027.