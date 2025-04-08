Up the Ladder: CME, MBC, OGM

Central European Media Enterprises has appointed Sam Barnett as its new chief executive officer, effective May 1, 2025. Barnett will succeed Didier Stoessel, current chief investment officer of PPF, the investment firm that owns CME. Stoessel has held dual roles at PPF and CME since 2022.

Barnett is exiting his role as CEO of MBC Group, where Mike Sneesby has been appointed group chief executive office starting May 1, 2025. Sneesby most recently served as CEO of Australia’s Nine Entertainment. Previously, he was the CEO and founder of Stan.

OGM Universe has appointed Canan Koca as Sales executive for CEE, Baltics and Europe, and has promoted Mina Aslan to the role of Sales executive for Asia, Africa, and Inflight. Koca joins OGM from Kanal D, while Aslan, who has been with OGM for seven months, worked previously at MovieBox.