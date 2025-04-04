GMA and DTI Partner to Promote Filipino Content

The Philippines’ GMA Network and the Department of Trade and Industry came together on March 31 to explore a collaboration that aims to expand the global distribution of Filipino content.

During the meeting held at the DTI Main Office in Makati City, GMA Network SVP for Programming, Talent Management, Worldwide, and Support Group and GMA Films president and CEO Atty. Annette Gozon-Valdes, together with other Network executives, discussed strategies with DTI Secretary Ma. Cristina A. Roque to further expand the global reach of Philippine cinema.

GMA Network is committed to showcasing the best of Filipino culture through programs and films that feature the finest talents and artists in the industry. The collaboration with DTI would further strengthen its foothold in the digital space while also aligning with the government agency’s goal of promoting creative industries and boosting support for local content.

Pictured: GMA Network’s Annette Gozon-Valdes and DTI’s Cristina A. Roque.