Bolytics Brings”Voltaire in Love” to China

Paris-based Bolytics has signed a distribution deal for the historical drama series Voltaire in Love from Germany’s ZDF Studios.

The series is now streaming on Chinese platform Sohu Video and will broadcast on five regional channels: Sichuan TV, Guizhou TV, Shandong TV, Henan TV, and Jilin TV.

Produced by Siècle Productions in co-production with France Télévisions, this French-language period piece explores the early life and evolution of the philosopher and visionary Voltaire, blending romance and political intrigue against the vivid backdrop of 18th-century Europe.

The drama’s cast is led by Thomas Solivérès (The Intouchables; Cyrano, my Love) as Voltaire, and includes Christa Theret, Eric Caravaca, and Hippolyte Girardot.

“We are thrilled to introduce Chinese audiences to this exceptional European drama,” said Bo Zhang, founder and CEO of Bolytics. “The successful release of ‘Voltaire in Love’ underscores a rising appetite in China for high-quality, international scripted content. Bolytics is proud to facilitate this cultural exchange, further strengthening our commitment to bringing premium European storytelling to Asian viewers.”