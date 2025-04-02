‘Just For Laughs’ FAST Channel Launches On Pluto TV

Pluto TV and Just For Entertainment Distribution entered a deal that sees the Just For Laughs FAST channel available in several markets.

The Just For Laughs GAGS channel offers viewers universal comedy content that includes hilarious pranks, timeless humor, and laugh-out-loud moments for all ages.

The FAST channel launches in Canada, Latin America, Brazil, France, Italy, and the Nordic countries.

​​Alex Avon, chief revenue and strategy officer at Just For Entertainment Distribution, commented, “JFE Distribution is thrilled to announce our continuing expansion, now with our FAST deal with Pluto TV in several territories. Placing our award-winning content on new channels helps with our mission of ‘Keeping the world feeling good’ with the best programming around.”