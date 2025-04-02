Universal+ To Premiere ‘Irreverent’

Universal+, the premium subscription television channels from NBCUniversal, will premiere the crime drama series Irreverent across Latin America.

Produced by Matchbox Pictures, the Australian mini-series tells the story of Paulo, a Chicago gangster, who is forced to hide out in an Australian reef town where he poses as a church minister.

Created by Paddy Macrae, the series features a cast that includes Colin Donnell, P.J. Byrne, Kylie Farmer, and Tegan Stimson, among others.

Irreverent will premiere on Universal+ on April 7, 2025.