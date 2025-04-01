Up the Ladder: Yahoo, Bell Media, ZDF Studios

Yahoo has appointed Josh Line as its new chief marketing officer with a remit to oversee global marketing, brand positioning, user acquisition and customer engagement. Line, who was most recently Paramount Global’s chief brand officer, will report to Yahoo CEO Jim Lanzone.

Bell Media has appointed Matt McGowan to the newly created position of senior vice president, Business Solutions, Bell Media. He is set to lead the go-to-market team and oversee the strategy and execution of advertising sales and partnerships at Bell Media. With almost three decades of experience in the global media and technology industries, McGowan was most recently the managing director and general manager for Snap Inc. in Canada.

Linette Zaulich is taking on the role of head of B2C at ZDF Studios, in addition to her current role as director Unscripted. She will oversee the development and management of direct offers to end consumers through licensing to platforms such as streaming services, FAST channels or digital marketplaces.