ITV Studios Buys Moonage Pictures

ITV Studios has acquired a majority stake in U.K. indie prodco Moonage Pictures, the company behind “The Gentlemen'” and “A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder.” Moonage also recently launched the adaptation of Giuseppe Tomasi di Lampedusas’s epic novel The Leopard for Netflix.

As part of the acquisition, BBC Studios has exited its stake in Moonage but will continue to distribute returning series including A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder and The Famous Five. International distribution of new Moonage Pictures series will be handled by ITV Studios.

Julian Bellamy, managing director ITV Studios, said: “Will, Matthew and Frith have built a formidable scripted production company with a very strong slate of first class shows ranging from The Gentlemen to A Good Girl’s Guide To Murder. They’re an incredibly talented team and we feel incredibly fortunate they’re joining ITV Studios. I can’t wait to work with them.”

Frith Tiplady, managing director Moonage Pictures, said: “We’ve loved every minute of the past seven years — collaborating with exceptional writers, directors, and production teams to create work we’re immensely proud of. It’s been a real adventure. Now, as Moonage enters its next chapter, we’re thrilled to be joining forces with ITV Studios. This partnership opens up exciting new possibilities, and we can’t wait to see what we can achieve together.”

Moonage Pictures is the latest in a line of production companies to join the ITV group in recent years. Other acquired companies include Eagle Eye Drama, Hartswood Films, Quay Street Productions, Happy Prince, Poison Pen Studios and factual entertainment prodco, Plimsoll Productions.