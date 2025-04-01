Former BBC Drama Heads Launch Mill Bay Media

Birmingham-based drama indie Mill Bay Media (a 53 Degrees Global company) is developing two new projects, following a deal to adapt broadcaster Jeremy Vine’s upcoming novel Murder on Line One. The company also has a second crime project — written by Jim Cartwright (Little Voice) — in development for a major U.K. broadcaster.

The new scripted label is run by former head of the BBC Drama Village Will Trotter (Father Brown, Sister Boniface Mysteries, Doctors) and former head of Continuing Drama at BBC Studios Ollie Kent (EastEnders, Casualty, Holby City).

Will Trotter and Ollie Kent said: “We set up Mill Bay Media with the aim of working with the immense pool of talent on and off screen in the West Midlands region and other areas of the country, and building long running shows and providing training opportunities which allow production teams to not just work outside of London but to put roots down and build their lives in the regions. We are thrilled to be working with Jeremy Vine whose fantastic Murder on Line One has all the ingredients for a long running, returning series, and working with the hugely talented Jim Cartwright on another project which sits in the enormously popular cosy crime genre.”