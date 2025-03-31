A Close Look at Intimacy Coordinators

“The role of intimacy coordinators was developed within the mainstream film and television industry. This profession gained prominence following the #MeToo movement around 2017, highlighting the need for safer practices during the filming of intimate scenes,” explained Anarella Martinez-Madrid (pictured above), intimacy coordinator and sales manager for the Barcelona, Spain-based erotic production company Erika Lust.

She continued: “Pioneers like [British director] Ita O’Brien introduced guidelines in 2017 to protect performers during scenes involving sex or nudity.” However, Martinez-Madrid pointed out that “it’s important to note that while the term ‘intimacy coordinator’ became popular post-#MeToo, Erika Lust has been working with intimacy coordination for over 20 years, long before this conversation became mainstream. In ethical adult cinema, performer care and consent have always been central to the creative process, setting a standard that the mainstream industry is only now beginning to embrace.”

VideoAge: Who actually are the intimacy coordinators (ICs), and where did they develop their skills?

Anarella Martinez-Madrid: “Intimacy coordinators come from diverse backgrounds, including movement direction, choreography, acting, and stunt coordination. Many also bring expertise as sex educators, with a deep understanding of sexuality, consent, and communication — essential skills for navigating intimate scenes with care and respect. In fact, there are intimacy coordinators who are also performers themselves. María Riot, for example, is both a performer and an intimacy coordinator, bringing a unique perspective to the role. Many of us are also trained in non-normative sexual practices and LGBTQIA+ representation, which is crucial for working in diverse and inclusive productions. Our work includes pre-production meetings, consent check-ins, and rehearsal/blocking sessions, ensuring that everyone is fully prepared and confident before the camera rolls.”

VideoAge: How much does an IC cost?

Anarella Martinez-Madrid: “The cost of hiring an intimacy coordinator varies depending on factors like the project’s budget, the coordinator’s experience, and the complexity of the scenes. Rates range from €500-€1,500 (U.S. $544 -$1,632) per day depending on the production type, with additional services like script breakdowns, consent meetings, rehearsals, and editing reviews.”

VideoAge: Do you need one IC or multiple ICs for a movie?

Anarella Martinez-Madrid: “Generally, a single intimacy coordinator can oversee all intimate scenes in a production. However, for larger projects with multiple simultaneous intimate scenes or complex choreography, additional coordinators might be employed.”

VideoAge: Are ICs usually male or female?

Anarella Martinez-Madrid: “Intimacy coordinators can be of any gender, [however,] it is a role often occupied by women, which reflects the industry’s efforts to create safer spaces, especially for female and marginalized performers.”

VideoAge: Does an IC protect producers or talent from legal actions?

Anarella Martinez-Madrid: “An intimacy coordinator’s primary role is to ensure the safety and comfort of actors during intimate scenes. [But] by establishing and maintaining professional boundaries, they help mitigate potential misunderstandings or grievances, which can, in turn, reduce the risk of legal issues for both talent and producers.”

VideoAge: Does the IC reduce the creativity or the authenticity of a scene?

Anarella Martinez-Madrid: “On the contrary, the presence of an intimacy coordinator often enhances the creativity and authenticity of intimate scenes. By choreographing movements and ensuring actors feel safe and respected, coordinators create an environment where performers can fully engage with their roles without personal discomfort, leading to more genuine and compelling performances… It’s important to understand that, unlike traditional cinema where intimate scenes are often heavily choreographed by the IC and rehearsed in detail, at Erika Lust [for example] the camera follows the performers as the scene unfolds organically, without imposing a fixed choreography. This distinction reflects the core difference between mainstream film intimacy work and the ethos of ethical adult productions, where genuine chemistry and performer agency remain central.”

