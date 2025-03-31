WTFN and Nine To Launch ‘Real Emergency’ Channel

WTFN has secured a deal with Australia’s Nine Network to drive new revenue streams from global FAST and VoD platforms, starting with the creation of a new FAST channel called Real Emergency through WTFN’s broadcast distribution arm, Fred Media.

Real Emergency’s line-up will include Nine Network’s long-running returning series Paramedics (7 seasons) and Emergency (5 seasons), both of which are produced by WTFN.

Real Emergency will launch on 9Now in Australia later this year and will also be distributed to major FAST platforms worldwide. Meanwhile, Radar, WTFN’s digital distribution arm, will roll out Real Emergency VoD channels across YouTube, Facebook and other social video platforms.

Radar also announced the launch of a new partnership with independent Canadian producer Omnifilm Entertainment. Under this deal, Radar has launched a dedicated YouTube Channel for Jade Fever, its factual series that follows a long-established jade mining family in the wilds of Canada. Jade Fever has run for seven seasons and was first broadcast on Discovery Channel Canada.