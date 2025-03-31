Series Mania Sets 2026 Dates

Series Mania has announced the dates for its 2026 edition: the Festival will return to Lille from March 20 to 27, 2026, while the Forum is scheduled for March 24-26, 2026.

The recently concluded edition saw the attendance of many international stars , including Amanda Seyfried, Christina Hendricks, Charlie Brooker, Miguel Bernardeau, and Edvin Ryding, together with a host of French stars: Audrey Fleurot, Jonathan Cohen, Alain Chabat, Gilles Lellouche, Laurent Lafitte, Géraldine Nakache, François Hollande, Patrick Bruel, and Kyan Khojandi, among others.

The event drew over 108,000 spectators, 10,000 more than last year. As to the Forum segment, 5000 industry professionals were in attendance, including 500 buyers, from 75 countries, a 20 percent increase on last year’s event.

“We made a selection of works that were very open to the world, and we’re delighted that the prizes reflect these choices by rewarding, among others, an American independent series, an Israeli series, an Algerian series and an Iranian series. The two major international prizes also confirm the prominent place of Spanish series in today’s serial landscape”, commented Laurence Herszberg, founder and general manager of Séries Mania.