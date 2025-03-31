BBC to Broadcast Rainbow’s “Gormiti – The New Era”

Italy-based Rainbow’s new action series “Gormiti – The New Era” will make its U.K. debut on CBBC and iPlayer in Spring 2025.

The popular adventure franchise has been reinvented into a new live-action series, Gormiti – The New Era, following the adventures of four young heroes from Earth who are called to save the fantasy realm of Gorm — and Earth itself — from war and destruction.

The series was produced with Giochi Preziosi, who created the original intellectual property in 2005. It will broadcast on CBBC and iPlayer in Spring 2025, after having already been launched on Spain’s Clan, France’s Gulli, Italy’s Rai 2, Rai Gulp and Rai Play, and in Greece on Nickelodeon.

Iginio Straffi, Rainbow founder and CEO, said: “This landmark new series embodies everything that Rainbow does best – with strong, relatable characters, high-quality production values, great storytelling and universally-appealing themes. I couldn’t be more delighted that we’ve partnered with such a top-quality broadcaster as the BBC to bring it to CBBC and iPlayer for the UK’s children to enjoy. We look forward to seeing the title thrive in this important market.”

Sarah Muller, Senior head of Commissioning BBC Children’s and Education: “Audiences will love the U.K. premiere of Gormiti – The New Era, with exhilarating storylines, a brilliant young cast and great visual effects it’s a brilliant addition to our offer on iPlayer”.