Up The Ladder: Kanal D International

Istanbul-based Kanal D International has appointed Mesut Özkeçeci as Sales manager for Europe. With a background in acting and 15 years of sales experience across various sectors, Özkeçeci will be instrumental in expanding the reach of KDI’s premium Turkish dramas across Europe.

Sangerim Zhakhina has added territories to her remit, expanding her role to Sales manager, CIS, CEE, and Baltics and will continue to drive the success of KDI’s premium drama slate in these key regions. Zhakhina joined KDI in January 2025.