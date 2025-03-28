ARTE, Movistar Partner on ‘The Anatomy of a Moment’

ARTE France has joined the production of Movistar Plus+ original series ‘The Anatomy of a Moment.’ The four-part series, starring Alvaro Morte and directed by Alberto Rodriguez, is currently being filmed in various locations in Madrid.

Based on the book by Javier Cercas, the series explores the coup d’état that took place in Spain on February 23, 1981, narrating the chain of events and tensions that led Spain to the brink of a return to the previous military regime.

Domingo Corral, Content director at Movistar Plus+, said: “I want to thank ARTE France, Alexandre Piel, and his team for having such a unique vision regarding content. At Movistar Plus+, we feel very fortunate to have them on board as partners in this special project. We are thrilled with the opportunity to bring European audiences closer to a pivotal moment in Spain’s history — the 1981 coup d’état.”

Alexandre Piel, Deputy head of Drama at ARTE France, said: “It seemed essential to us to participate in this reconstruction of the moment when the young Spanish democracy almost plunged into a dark period. We were captivated by this way of telling the story of how three men, from different backgrounds but driven by the same vision of Spanish as a nation and armed with only their courage, stood up to this attempted coup.”

The Anatomy of a Moment is an original Movistar Plus+ series in collaboration with DLO Producciones and in association with ARTE France. It will be distributed internationally by Movistar Plus+ International.