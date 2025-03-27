Dynamic, Plano a Plano Unveil ‘Innate’

Dynamic Television, together with Plano a Plano Bilbao, has revealed the first images of their new psychological thriller, “Innate,” at Series Mania, one week after shooting commenced in Madrid. The companies have also confirmed Netflix as the broadcasting partner in Spain.

The thriller, starring Elena Anaya and Imanol Arias, explores the story of Sara, who, 25 years after uncovering her father’s dark past as a murderer, faces a new death that links back to his earlier crimes. This twist leads her to suspect that the true perpetrator might be closer to home than expected.

Dan March, managing partner at Dynamic Television, said: “Our decision to join the Innate project was influenced by the exceptional writing, the stellar cast, and our partnership with Plano a Plano, a top-tier production company.”

Esther Agraso of Plano a Plano added, “The innovative business model for Innate, incorporating pre-sales, tax incentives, and equity investments, allows us as producers to maintain complete control while also promising substantial future international sales revenues.”