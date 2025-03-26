‘Midsomer Murders’ Starts Production on Season 25

All3Media International and U.K. broadcaster ITV confirmed that production has commenced on series 25 of Midsomer Murders.

The 25th installment of the popular detective drama series returns to the picturesque yet surprisingly lethal English county of Midsomer for four new feature-length mysteries.

Starring Neil Dudgeon as DCI Barnaby and Nick Hendrix as his trusted sidekick DS Winter, the series will also see the return of Annette Badland as pathologist Dr Fleur Perkins and Fiona Dolman as Barnaby’s wife Sarah.

In the U.K., all episodes of Midsomer Murders are available for streaming on a dedicated FAST channel on ITVX.

The show also has its own single IP FAST channel across North America and will make its stage debut in the U.K. this year, with a theatrical version of the show’s first episode, The Killings of Badgers Drift, currently in rehearsal.

Produced by Bentley Productions for ITV, U.K., and All3Media International, Midsomer Murders is based on Caroline Graham’s Chief Inspector Barnaby book series.