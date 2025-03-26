Global Agency’s ‘Red Roses’ Travels to Bosnia, CIS

Global Agency’s drama ‘Red Roses’ has been acquired by OBN, Bosnia and CIS. The second season of the drama series is currently being aired in primetime on Turkey’s channel NOW (formerly known as FOX).

Red Roses tells the story of Meryem, who grew up in an Islamic sect and was married at 14. Now she is battling to prevent her daughter Zeynep from suffering the same fate as the bride of the sheikh’s grandson Cüneyd. They face a tumultuous journey, as conservative and progressive beliefs clash.

Produced by Gold Film, —the company behind One Love — the cast of Red Roses features Ozcan Deniz (Evermore, A Part of Me, Waiting For You), Ozgu Namal (Lady’s Farm, Mercy, Valley of the Wolves), Mert Yazıcıoglu (Love 101, Mehmet The Conqueror, Black Rose) and Hazal Turesan (A Miracle, Stiletto Vendetta).

İzzet Pinto, founder and CEO of Global Agency, said: “Gold Film breaks new ground with a brand new, captivating narrative experience with ‘One Love’ and ‘Red Roses’. These series breathe new life into Turkish television, blending deep-rooted traditions with modern storytelling to create compelling and thought-provoking narratives.”

The leading actor of the series, Mert Yazıcıoglu, won the Best Actor Award, and the scriptwriting team won the Best Writer Award at the Golden Butterfly Awards.