Epic Drama ‘The Darkness’ Licensed to Channel 4

Channel 4 in the U.K. has licensed the CBS Studios international co-production and epic drama series “The Darkness.”

Based on the best-selling thriller series by Ragnar Jónasson, The Darkness follows Detective Inspector Hulda Hermannsdóttir as she investigates a shocking murder case whilst coming to terms with her own personal traumas. Faced with an impending early retirement and forced to take on a new partner, Hulda is determined to find the killer, even if it means putting her own life in danger.

The series, shot in Iceland, stars Lena Olin as Hulda Hermannsdóttir and is directed and executive produced by Lasse Hallström.

The series is a co-production from CBS Studios & Icelandic production company Truenorth for local Icelandic broadcaster Síminn. In addition, Stampede Ventures also executive produces. Paramount Global Content Distribution handles international sales outside of Iceland.

The series has already been licensed to SkyShowtime in the Nordics, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Spain and Central and Eastern Europe, SBS in Australia and Showcase in Canada.