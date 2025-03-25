WildBrain Launches New FAST Channels in Europe

WildBrain has launched new channels across Europe for a range of IPs, including Teletubbies, Strawberry Shortcake and Degrassi.

In Italy, LG Channels has launched a new channel for Sonic, as well as a new Strawberry Shortcake offering in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

In France, TCL Channel and Rakuten TV have rolled out new Degrassi channels, with TCL Channel also launching a new Strawberry Shortcake offering. Additionally, TCL Channel has launched new Teletubbies and Strawberry Shortcake offerings in Spain and Portugal.

In the U.K., LG Channels has rolled out new offerings for a range of beloved brands, including Strawberry Shortcake, Sonic, Super Mario, Slugterra, Rev & Roll and Rainbow Ruby.

WildBrain currently operates 150 FAST channels specialized on kids’ content across multiple platforms worldwide.