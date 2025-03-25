SPT Inks Sales for Thriller ‘Long Bright River’

Sony Pictures Television has landed a number of global sales for its suspense thriller Long Bright River.

Starring Amanda Seyfried in the main role, the drama series premiered on Peacock in the U.S. on March 13. New deals include to Channel 4 (U.K.), Quebecor Content (French-speaking Canada), Max (Latin America, France, Central & Eastern Europe, Poland), Warner Bros. Discovery ANZ (New Zealand), BS10 STAR CHANNEL (Japan), RTE (Ireland), Movistar Plus+ (Spain), AXN (Portugal), TimVision (Italy), VRT (Flemish speaking Belgium), BETV (Belgium), Nova (Greece), and beIN (across Turkey, the Middle East and North Africa).

Based on Liz Moore’s New York Times bestselling novel, Long Bright River is a suspense thriller series that tells the story of Mickey (Seyfried), a police officer who patrols a Philadelphia neighborhood hard-hit by the opioid crisis. When a series of murders begins in the neighborhood, Mickey realizes that her personal history might be related to the case.

Long Bright River comes from SPT and UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group. Nikki Toscano and Liz Moore write and executive produce, with Toscano serving as showrunner.

SPT is presenting Long Bright River at Series Mania as part of the festival’s international competition. SPT holds the international distribution rights.