Shine Fiction and Banijay Studios France Consolidate

Banijay France has announced today at Series Mania that scripted outfits Shine Fiction and Banijay Studios France have consolidated and undergone a reorganization under the Shine Fiction brand.

Dominique Farrugia becomes chairman of the new group and Guillaume Thouret has been appointed coo.

All new projects will be developed and produced under the Shine Fiction brand while Banijay Studios France will continue to exploit its catalog, which includes titles such as Sous le soleil, Dolmen, Highlander, and Skam.

“I founded Shine Fiction four years ago with the goal of producing ambitious series and today the results are here. I am particularly proud to announce that this year we have two of the biggest productions ever: Carême and Marie-Antoinette. I am very grateful for the trust that the Banijay group has put in me and I look forward to continuing this adventure by amplifying the power of our companies”, said Farrugia.