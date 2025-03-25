MTV Documentary Films Acquires ‘Predators’

MTV Documentary Films has acquired worldwide rights to Predators, an investigation of Dateline’s To Catch a Predator and its complicated legacy. To Catch a Predator was a popular U.S. television show designed to hunt down child predators and lure them to a film set, where they would be interviewed and eventually arrested.

The provocative documentary is directed, produced, edited and filmed by Emmy® and Peabody Award-winning director, David Osit.

Predators had its world premiere at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival and will debut internationally at the Copenhagen International Documentary Film Fest. MTV Documentary Films will release the film theatrically this fall before its launch on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME®. Paramount Global Content Distribution will be distributing the program outside the U.S.

The film is presented by Sweet Relief Productions in association with Rosewater Pictures.