Up the Ladder: Seven.One Studios International

Seven.One Studios International brought on international media and sales executive Fleur Wheatley to serve in the role of VP Sales for the U.K., U.S., Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

As part of her role, Wheatley will spearhead the company’s sales activities in the English-speaking territories and work closely with the scripted and unscripted acquisitions teams.

Prior to joining Seven.One Studios International, she held positions at Serial Maven Studios, Keshet International, and Blue Ant Media, among other companies.

Tim Gerhartz, managing director of Seven.One Studios International, remarked, “Fleur brings an impressive breadth of experience across both formats and finished programming, spanning scripted and unscripted content. Her strong background in international distribution as well as development and co-productions, makes her a fantastic addition to our sales team.”