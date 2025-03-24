‘The Deal’ Wins Buyers Choice Award at Series Mania

As part of today’s Series Mania Buyers Upfront, Laurence Herszberg, founder and general director of Series Mania, announced The Deal as the winner of the first annual “Buyers Choice Award”.

Today’s event, which marks a new chapter in the evolution of the Series Mania Forum (Lille, March 25-27, 2025), kicked-off with an exclusive invitation-only BETA Brunch.

In Gaumont’s six-part thriller The Deal, Swiss diplomat Alexandra Weiss leads last-chance nuclear talks between the U.S and Iran, with Europe, Russia and China, while rising tensions and delegates’ hidden agendas threaten fragile diplomacy. When her former love Payam — a threatened Iranian engineer —appears, Alexandra finds herself crossing lines to protect him.

The series is produced by Bande à Part Films, Les Films Pelleas, Gaumont Télévision, Bidibul Productions, and Versus Production.