RAI Renews ‘Fast Forward’

RAI renewed the rights to Fast Forward from ORF-Enterprise.

The deal sees the Italian broadcaster renew the rights for all seven series of crime drama and acquire the upcoming new season, as well as four feature-length episodes.

Fast Forward centers on Angelica Fast, a divorced single mother who works as an investigator in Vienna’s criminal investigation department. The programs will head to Rai 4, the dedicated channel for films and crime series.

Fast Forward was recently licensed in Spain, Italy, U.S., and Latin America.

Armin Luttenberger, head of Content Sales International at ORF-Enterprise, remarked, “We are excited to see that our hit series Fast Forward continues to entertain Italian audiences in a re-run adding the brand-new season 8 as well as the four feature-length specials. As our valued partner for decades, we are proud that this ORF original series found its home on RAI.”