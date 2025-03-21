Leveraging Controversial Films

Tom Ortenberg, a Hollywood film distributor who specializes in provocative movies, saw an opportunity when Disney’s Searchlight Pictures dropped indie film Magazine Dreams, because its star, Jonathan Majors, was arrested and convicted in New York for assaulting and harassing his girlfriend.

The story has been reported by The Wall Street Journal and several industry outlets because Ortenberg’s company, the Santa Monica, California-based Briarcliff Entertainment, is now releasing Magazine Dreams in 815 U.S. theaters.

Ortenberg has been focusing on controversial movies since his years at Lionsgate, among the titles he acquired are Michael Moore’s political documentary Fahrenheit 9/11, Donald Trump biopic The Apprentice, The Dissident (about Jamal Khashoggi’s assassination), and, most recently, documentary October 8 (about anti-semitism following the Hamas attack).