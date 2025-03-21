CJ ENM Lands K-Dramas on Emirates

Korea’s CJ ENM has secured a distribution deal with Emirates airline to launch four of its K-dramas inflight, in partnership with Circular Media.

The drama series in the agreement are Guardian: The Lonely and Great God, Lovely Runner, Hotel Del Luna, and What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim.

Sebastian Kim, VP of the International Content Business Department at CJ ENM, said about the deal: “It is definitely a monumental moment for us, CJ ENM, to provide our titles for the one and only Emirates. We genuinely hope this in-flight exposure opportunity of our well-made titles brings joy, thrill, and happiness to all the customers who begin their journeys with the airline.”

Nicolás Valdés, CEO of Circular Media, added: “We are proud to have facilitated this agreement, expanding the reach of CJ ENM’s premium content to a new audience. Emirates is a key partner in bringing world-class entertainment to travelers, and this deal underscores the growing global demand for high quality K-Dramas.”