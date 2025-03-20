Yes Studios Unveils ‘Embassy Down’

Israel-based yes Studios has launched its latest series, six-part action drama Embassy Down.

Inspired by true events, Embassy Down is set at the time of the “Arab Spring” in 2011. At the height of the unrest, five Israelis become trapped inside the Israeli embassy in Tahrir Square, Cairo, while thousands of angry demonstrators try to break in by taking down the embassy wall. They remain under siege for 24 hours, left to fend for themselves while trying to find a way to escape imminent danger.

Sharon Levi, managing director of yes Studios, said: “Embassy Down sheds light on a fascinating time from the recent past and uses real events to underpin a gripping story of people under siege, failed rescue attempts and tension-filled personal and professional relationships, all set against a backdrop of fragile international politics. I was immediately swept up in this incredible script and intrigued by the episode structure, which follows two storylines: one set in Cairo as the events unfold and one in France a year after the embassy siege. The second storyline starts small and gains momentum through the series, building to a dramatic final episode when several big questions are answered.”

The international drama — written by Shlomo Moshiach and created by Moshiach, Ariel Benbaji and Ester Namdar-Tamam — is told in Hebrew, Arabic, English and French. yes Studios is the international distributor for both the finished series and the scripted format.