V Nova Debuts Two Immersive VR Experiences

Los Angeles-based V Nova Studios has launched Sharkarma: Guardian of the Oceans and Weightless, two cinematic experiences that for the first time fuse cinematic-grade visuals with the freedom to move within hyper-realistic scenes, looking around or behind objects and characters in a way that standard formats can’t replicate.

Sharkarma: Guardian of the Oceans is an animated action-adventure that follows an expedition gone awry. Endorsed by conservation organizations WildAid and StopFinning, Sharkarma highlights the vital role of sharks in ocean ecosystems while pushing the boundaries of visual storytelling.

The production team behind Sharkarma includes producer David Miles Uslan, V-Nova principals Gianluca Meardi and Guido Meardi, tech pioneer Tristan Salomè, creator and media personality Valentina Martelli, and award-winning animator, writer and director Cinzia Angelini.

Alongside Sharkarma, V-Nova is also releasing Weightless. Created by Grammy, Emmy, and Golden Globe-winning composer Diane Warren, performed by international artist Arilena Ara, directed and choreographed by renowned music producer Chokolate, Weightless takes audiences into a dynamic immersive music journey.

The experiences are powered by the V-Nova PresenZ format, a system that eliminates the motion-sickness issues of many VR programs. Both experiences are now available on ImmersiX, an app launching on SteamVR with both free and paid cinematic 6DoF content.