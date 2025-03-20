Kanal D Inks Deal for ‘Sunshine Girls’ in Slovenia

Istanbul-based Kanal D International has licensed drama series Sunshine Girls in Slovenia.

This coming-of-age series follows Güneş, a mother of three daughters, who works as a high school teacher in Izmir. When she meets and falls in love with wealthy businessman Haluk, she decides to to start a new life and move in with him in Istanbul. The transition leads to conflicts between her daughters and Haluk’s Family. Hidden secrets emerge and family bonds are tested.

The cast of the Turkish series, which debuted in 2015, is led by Evrim Alasya, Emre Kinay, Burcu Özberk, Hande Erçel and Miray Akay.