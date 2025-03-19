VA Media Creates U.S. Entity

Australia-based VA Media has announced the creation of a U.S. entity to support its North American expansion.

VA’s reorganization includes the establishment of a dedicated Los Angeles-based office. CEO Mark Ashbridge has named Kristen Bedno COO of VA Media U.S., she will also continue her current role as head of Partnerships & Acquisitions based in Los Angeles. In Australia, Hannah Barnes, former director of Unscripted Content, will assume the role of Content director TV & AVoD and will oversee content strategy and maximizing the opportunities with YouTube Movies & TV. Matt Campbell, Content director, Movies & Scripted Series continues to lead the company’s core movie enterprise.

VA Media is a global AVoD network with over 21 million global subscribers, 120 million monthly views, and 20 owned & operated channels including Movie Central, Family Central, true Crime Central, Horror Central, Movie Central En Espanõl and the recently launched BLK Screen Central.