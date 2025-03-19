TLN Partners with OneSoccer on Concacaf Finals

Canada’s TLN Media Group will deliver exclusive Spanish-language national coverage of the Concacaf Nations League Finals on TLN and Univision Canada, after licensing the broadcast rights to the competition from OneSoccer.

Semifinal action kicks off on March 20, with three-time defending champions USA facing Panama at 6:30P/ET, followed by a showdown between Canada and Mexico at 10:30P/ET. Winners advance to the Final on Sunday, March 23 at 9:00P/ET, with the Third-Place match at 5:30P/ET.

TLN will also broadcast its original doc-film, Heart of Goal: The Rise of Canadian Soccer before the Canada vs. Mexico match. This documentary follows Colombian-Canadian soccer star Jonathan Osorio and Canada Soccer’s Men’s National Team’s journey to the world stage, as they qualified for a FIFA World Cup, Qatar 2022, for the first time in decades.

“The stakes are high, the rivalries are real, and we can’t wait to bring the action to Spanish-speaking soccer fans from coast-to-coast,” said Aldo Di Felice, president and Managing Partner of TLN Media Group.