Public Funding and European Fiction

An annual report from the European Audiovisual Observatory and the European Film Agency Research Network provides updated figures on how European theatrical fiction films are being financed, based on the budget analysis of 713 European live-action fiction movies released in 2022.

The single most important financing source was direct public funding, which accounted for 27 percent of the total financing volume tracked in the analysis. Direct public funding was followed by production incentives, which accounted for 20 percent of total financing, while broadcaster investments accounted for 18 percent of total financing, slightly ahead of producer investments and pre-sales, which accounted for 16 percent and 15 percent respectively. Other sources, including VoD investments, private equity, debt financing or in-kind investments are negligible from a cumulative perspective.

The median average budget of the European theatrical live-action fiction film was EUR 2.19 million. However, average budgets differ widely among countries. The median budget of a European fiction film originating in France, Germany, Italy, Poland or the U.K. (the large markets included in the sample) amounted to EUR 2.7 million in 2022 compared to EUR 1.9 million for fiction films produced in a medium-sized European market and EUR 0.9 million for fiction films from small markets.