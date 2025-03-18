GMA Chairman Gozon Gets Communicator of the Year Award

GMA Network chairman Atty. Felipe L. Gozon was bestowed the Communicator of the Year Award in the Executive Leader category by the International Association of Business Communicators Asia Pacific.

The Award ceremony was held within the IABC Asia Pacific Fusion Conference, taking place March 17-18, 2025, in Manila, Philippines.

“I would like to thank IABC Asia Pacific for this very great honor,” said Gozon in his acceptance speech. “Being named Communicator of the Year in the Executive Leader category by a very respected global community of communicators is deeply meaningful to me. This recognition holds even greater significance in a year of convergence — the 55th anniversary of the IABC, the 75th anniversary of our company, GMA Network, and receiving this prestigious award at the age — my age of 85.”

“I see (Atty.) Gozon as an impressive individual,” said Barbara Pesel, chair of IABC Asia Pacific Board of Directors. “He’s a leader that through his communication with his team, he inspired the people to recognize the importance of the Philippine culture. And it was, I think, this collaboration and this bringing these people together that made GMA what it is today. And for that we recognize the importance of his work, and award him the Communicator of the Year.”