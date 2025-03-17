Rainbow Options Rights to Saga ‘Game of Gods’

Italy-based Rainbow has optioned the rights to adapt Game of Gods, a best-selling mythological saga by Hazel Riley.

Counting over 6.8 million reads on story-telling platform Wattpad in less than two years, the first volume of the series, Game of Gods: Descent into Hell, arrived in Italian bookstores in October 2023, with a paperback edition published by Sperling & Kupfer. The saga has since attracted more fans with the release of two more chapters: Game of Titans: Ascent to Heaven and Game of Chaos: Ares.

“After the success of The Tearsmith, Wattpad has once again proved to be a source of great content, and Game of Gods is a perfect example of gripping contemporary storytelling for the Young Adult audience,” said Iginio Straffi, founder and CEO of Rainbow . “The title has already shown incredible potential in the publishing and digital worlds and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to bring this beautiful story to life with the help of our great film division, Colorado Film, who will act as executive producers on the project.”

Set on the Yale University campus, Game of Gods is a contemporary retelling of the myth of Hades and Persephone. The story finds protagonist, Haven, caught up in the Games of the Gods, a mysterious ritual organized by the powerful and dangerous Lively brothers.

The adaptation will be produced by Rainbow and Colorado Film, together with associate producer Wattpad Webtoon Studios.