Fifth Season Inks Deals for ‘Godzilla Minus One’

Fifth Season has secured a number of global broadcast and digital sales for the Japanese epic kaiju film Godzilla Minus One (2023), the latest installment in the Godzilla franchise.

Sales for the feature film, produced by Toho Studios and Robot Communications, include to Talpa TV (Netherlands), peppermint anime (Germany and German-speaking Europe), TVN (Poland), RTL (Hungary), TV Azteca (Mexico), SVT (Sweden) and RTV Slovenija (Slovenia). Additionally, Godzilla Minus One is launching on digital platforms iTunes, Amazon and Google in the U.K. and Germany, and on iTunes, Fetch and Google in Australia this month.

Godzilla Minus One has grossed more than $110 million worldwide, winning the award for ‘Best Visual Effects’ at the 96th Academy Awards and becoming the third-highest-grossing Japanese film of 2023.

Post-war Japan is at its lowest point when a new crisis emerges in the form of a giant monster. Haunted by the horrors of World War II, guilt-ridden kamikaze pilot Koichi returns home to find a decimated Tokyo. Koichi has one last chance to right a wrong and clear his name before an unstoppable monstrosity makes it to Ginza. But the mutated behemoth is indestructible.

Godzilla Minus One was written, directed and with visual effects by Takashi Yamazaki. Minami Ichikawa led the production, and Go Abe and Keichiro Moriya were producers for Robot Communications. The film stars Ryunosuke Kamiki, Minami Hamabe, Yuki Yamada, Hidetaka Yoshioka, Munetaka Aoki, Sakura Ando, and Kuranosuke Sasaki.